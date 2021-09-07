Connie Schwartz

Connie Artis Schwartz, 68, of Bismarck, passed away Aug. 19, 2021, at a Bismarck hospital after going through her sixth bout with cancer.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Connie was born to Clarence and Dorothy (Damm) Schwartz on Nov. 16, 1952, in the Mandan hospital. She grew up on the farm south of New Salem, helping her parents with the farm work, and riding her favorite horse, Rocky. She attended grade school in the Beaver Valley country school and after graduating from New Salem High School, she enlisted in the U.S. Army, spending time in Colorado and Germany. Connie also spent time in the North Dakota National Guard as well as the Army Reserves.

After her time in the service, she went to school for two years at the North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton majoring in drafting. After school, she worked at several lumber companies in Wyoming and North Dakota. She spent her last career working for Basin Electric in Bismarck as a draftsman, checking blueprints, and correcting as needed, retiring in 2012.

After retiring, Connie spent many hours sewing quilts and knitting scarves and donating them to the needy. She also had a passion for knitting hats for newborn babies, donating them to hospitals and making blankets for the animals at the Central Dakota Humane Society. She also enjoyed being active in church groups, sewing and knitting.

Connie is survived by her sister, Karen (Roger) Eisenbeis, Pembina; two brothers, Laverne (Janet) Missoula, Mont., and Dale (Yvette) Elgin; many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. She will also be dearly missed by her cats Crew and Manchu.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Dorothy Schwartz.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the Central Dakota Humane Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Wounded Warrior Project.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website