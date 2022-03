Connie Suchy-Thompson, 73, Mandan, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at a local hospital. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service. Cremation has taken place.

