Cordell Kautz
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Elgin
314 North Main Street
Elgin, ND

Cordell Kautz

Cordell Lee Kautz, age 62, Elgin, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Funeral services for Cordell will be held 11 a.m. MT Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Leipzig. Pastor John Admundson will officiate with burial to be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery north of New Leipzig. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website listed below and the service can be viewed by going to Cordell's obituary and clicking on "View Funeral Service Here."

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and a family service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Bonnie, Elgin; mother, Alvina Kautz, New Leipzig; brother, Clint (Kathy) Kautz, Bismarck; father and mother-in-law, Pete and Ruby Koepplin, Elgin; brothers-in-law, Bobby (Deb) Koepplin, Valley City; Doug (Nancy) Koeppin, Elgin; Terry (Marci) Koepplin, Elgin; Mingo Koepplin, New Leipzig; sisters-in-law, Yvonne (Glenn) Seidler, New Leipzig; Rita Anderson and Snuggles (her dog was a favorite companion of Cordell's), Erhard, Minn.

Cards can be mailed to Bonnie Kautz, PO Box 112, Elgin, ND 58533.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Sponsored by Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Elgin.
So so sorry to hear of the passing of Cordell. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult unexpected time. God bless all the memories made to help you through hus life well lived!
Brenda Reineke
Family
January 6, 2022
