Cordell Kautz

Cordell Lee Kautz, age 62, Elgin, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Funeral services for Cordell will be held 11 a.m. MT Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Leipzig. Pastor John Admundson will officiate with burial to be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery north of New Leipzig. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website listed below and the service can be viewed by going to Cordell's obituary and clicking on "View Funeral Service Here."

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and a family service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Bonnie, Elgin; mother, Alvina Kautz, New Leipzig; brother, Clint (Kathy) Kautz, Bismarck; father and mother-in-law, Pete and Ruby Koepplin, Elgin; brothers-in-law, Bobby (Deb) Koepplin, Valley City; Doug (Nancy) Koeppin, Elgin; Terry (Marci) Koepplin, Elgin; Mingo Koepplin, New Leipzig; sisters-in-law, Yvonne (Glenn) Seidler, New Leipzig; Rita Anderson and Snuggles (her dog was a favorite companion of Cordell's), Erhard, Minn.

Cards can be mailed to Bonnie Kautz, PO Box 112, Elgin, ND 58533.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.