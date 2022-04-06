Menu
Corraine L. Schock
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Elgin
314 North Main Street
Elgin, ND
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home
Corraine L. Schock

ELGIN - Corraine L. Schock, age 93 of Elgin, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Mott Good Samaritan Society in Mott, ND.

The Funeral Service for Corraine will be held at 10:30 a.m. MT on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Hope Congregational Church in Elgin. Pastor Ed Zimmerman will officiate with burial in Hope Congregational Cemetery.

The Funeral Service will be livestreamed on the website www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com and can be viewed by going to Corraine's obituary and clicking on "View Funeral Service Here".

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 7, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 6, 2022.
