Craig Elliott, 81, Minot died peacefully on June 4, 2021 in a Minot hospital.

Craig is survived by his wife: Martha Elliott and daughters: Sandra (Frank) Deserly of Bismarck and Renee Elliott.

Funeral Service: June 8, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in Cornerstone Presbyterian Church – Minot.

Memories and condolences may be shared or a complete obituary viewed at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.