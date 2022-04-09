Craig Michael Hurkes, Sr. "W'rok Na'te't'osh"

BISMARCK - Craig Michael Hurkes, Sr. "W'rok Na'te't'osh", Standing Bison original member of the Apuka Miga, "Low Cap Clan" of Bismarck, ND was called home on April 6, 2022, at Bismarck, ND Sanford Health, at the age of 47. Craig was a very hardworking man that was loved who we will always be cherish. Services will be held Monday April 11, 2022, 10 AM CST at the Twin Buttes Wellness Center with Pastor Kevin Finley officiating. Burial will follow at Medicine Stone Cemetery 2. Wake will be held April 10, 2022, at Twin Buttes Wellness Center at 4pm CST. Randy Phelan will serve as Senior Pallbearer.

Craig was born on December 3, 1974, in Bismarck ND to Diana Medicine Stone and Dennis Hurkes. This is Craig's story. Craig was given the name Standing Bison by his beloved grandfather Ernest Medicine Stone which was one of Ernest's 4 names. He grew up in Twin Buttes along side his grandparents Vivian and Ernest Medicine Stone at their home in rural Twin Buttes. He attended the Twin Buttes Head Start Program briefly. Craig along with his mother moved to Bismarck where he lived and finished his General Equivalency Diploma. While in school he took part and enjoyed Football and Basketball. In his early 20's he moved to New Town, ND and started working with Four Bears Casino and Lodge as a line cook with good friend Scott Halsey. While living in New Town he also worked with LCM, and Fort Berthold Housing Authority as a laborer. He also obtained jobs laying concrete with his father's construction company "Amira's Construction". Among these jobs as well he worked with Weisz and Sons as a Laborer, McMillen Jacobs Associates, several roofing companies, Porter BROS Corporation, and Rural Land Fire Fighter. Craig trained as a fire fighter in 1999 in Fort Totten and fought his first fire in 2000. Craig equally worked jobs in the oil field for several years. Craig attended and graduated Iron Workers School in Chicago Illinois. He also attended culinary school in South Dakota where he graduated with a culinary certificate.

While in New Town he met Jennifer Mann and through this union 4 children were brought into this world. His eldest and light of his life the late Samantha Merradie Hurkes. His sons Deltin Arrow, Craig Jr., and Aiden Mason. Craig thought the world of all his nieces and nephews. He made daily efforts to check on them to know how their day was going along. He also showed this same endeavor with his aunts, uncles, and rest of the family. Craig spent many hardworking years in New Town, Bismarck and surrounding States. He worked hard to survive never to be wealthy. He in no way had trouble helping his family and friends when necessary. Wherever Craig went; everyone knew his presence through his humor and laughter. He loved his cultural traditional ways. Throughout his life he sat around the drum and sang at celebrations with his friends. He loved to be around the drum. Craig lived lively and fearlessly. He lived how he wanted live. In 2017 Craig suffered a hard blow of losing his only beautiful daughter Samantha and grandson Billy "Tuff" Hall. Craig continued to live with a heavy heart with declining health but continued to grace us with another 5 years of treasured memories.

Standing Bison survived by; sons Deltin, Craig Jr., Aiden Mason Hurkes of Four Bears ND; Grandchildren; Fallon Hall, Logan Hurkes, Sebastian SIR Reynolds, Calvin Sun; Sisters; Vivian Hurkes of Bismarck ND, Teresa Nieto South Dakota, Rose Crow Flies High New Town ND, Agnes Holen Twin Buttes ND, Amira Hurkes New Town ND; Mary Ellen (Clarence) Sun New Town ND; Brothers Dennis Jr. (Jessica) Howling Wolf Twin Buttes ND; Terran Medicine Stone Twin Buttes, Eugene Jr. (Jordan) Holen Dickinson ND, Justin Fredericks Twin Buttes ND; Mothers Anna Rubia Bismarck ND, Svea Holen Dodge ND, Marilyn Medicine Stone Twin Buttes ND, Aunts Karen Zidzik, Gloria (Don) Pourier, Margie Hurkes-Lincoln, Carolyn Hurkes, Uncles Anthony Rubia Bismarck, Darcy (Clarice) Medicine Stone Twin Buttes, DuWayne(Cindy) Hurkes, Companion Tonya Fox baby Zehkai Fox whom he helped raise Bismarck ND and Numerous cousins on the Hurkes Family side. Nieces and Nephews Dallas (Mae) Reynolds, Breyana Brave Bull, Ernest Stone, Jerrod Jr., Cedar Diana Mavis, and Frederick Grant Bismarck ND, Sierra Rain Sun, Justice Howling Wolf, Sheridan "Boo-Boo" Sun, Azdon Crows Breast, Ophelia, Omeara, Olivia and Benny Howling Wolf; Nephews and Nieces Iziah Irwin, Opal, Melvin and Ceara Hurkes; Godchildren Donald Grant and Sophia Holen.

Craig now rests with his daughter Samantha, Grandson Tuff, Mother and father Diana and Dennis, Uncles Benny and Calvin Medicine Stone, Sister Stephanie Medicine Stone, Brother Thomas T Hurkes; his dear Mother Mavis Medicine Stone; Maternal grandparents Ernest and Vivian (Lone Fight) Medicine Stone, Paternal Grandparents Tom T and Harriet (Blue Dog) Hurkes. Paternal Uncle and aunt Philip Hurkes, Marie (Hurkes) Richey.

We the survivors celebrate his life and prepare him for his journey. We humble ourselves in sharing in his life. All our relations, Aho.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.