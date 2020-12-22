Curtis Job

Age 87, born in Temvik, North Dakota, lived in Rogers, Minnesota, formerly of Elk River and Columbia Heights, passed away surrounded by his family on Dec. 15, 2020. Curtis graduated from high school in Linton and served in the army overseas during the Korean War for two years. He owned and operated ABC Driving School, then worked with the State of Minnesota Highway Department where he retired in 1995.

Curtis is survived by his sons, Wade Job and his wife Melanie, Bret Job and his wife Lisa, Stuart Job; daughter, Sharla Burley and her husband Mike; grandchildren, Hannah Job, Emma Job, Lauryn LaPoint and her husband Derrick, Nikolas Job, Kara Emmer and her husband Bobby, and Kurtis Burley; great-grandchildren, Henrik LaPoint, Rasmus LaPoint, and Kellan Emmer. He is also survived by his brother, Herman Job.

Curtis was preceded in death by his wife, Grace; parents, Fred and Eva; brothers, Theodore, Arthur, Herbert, Fred and Arnold; sisters, Elizabeth, Ida, Christina, and Anna; granddaughter, Sarah.

A celebration of life planned for summer 2021, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be directed to the American Legion, Elk River, MN in memory of Curtis Job.

Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212