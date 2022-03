Curtis Lechner

On Dec. 20, 2021, Curtis Dale Lechner, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Gold Canyon, Arizona, under the care of his family and hospice. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, Washburn. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Curt with his family. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)