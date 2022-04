Curtis Sailer, 59, of Hazen passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Services will be held at 10 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CDT on Monday, Sept. 27 at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.