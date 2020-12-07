Curtis Zearley

Curtis William Zearley, 71, passed away on December 2, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center due to long-standing health issues and complications related to COVID.

Curt was born in Bismarck on March 27, 1949, to Minor and Violet (Thorp) Zearley and resided in the Bismarck-Mandan area his entire life. He enlisted during the Vietnam War and served as a Navy Seabee from 1968-1970. He married Linda Schmidt on September 15, 1972 and had three children: Ryan, Biana (Smolich), and Ross. He was employed at Burlington Northern Railroad for 20 years and later became a Millwright in the 1990s.

He loved to travel and was always planning his next trip. He loved to talk about his time in Alaska, Hawaii, and even traveled back to Vietnam. Although he primarily lived his adult years in Mandan, he always yearned to farm. We thank the Schmidts for welcoming him onto their farm and letting him live out his dream.

He is survived by his mother, Violet and three siblings: Clifford, Sharon Johnson, and Marcie White. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Doug and Jeff.

The family of Curt would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Sanford and Miller Pointe for his care. He has been cremated and no services will be held at this time. Due to no services being held at this time, the family requests no flowers.