Cynthy Clausnitzer

Cynthia Ann (Cynthy) Clausnitzer, 72, passed away on Feb. 7, 2021 at University of Washington Hospital in Seattle with her loving husband, Dave, by her side. She fought a short, but courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer but is finally free of pain. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation was limited to only her husband and daughters who spent precious time with her saying their goodbyes. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held virtually at a later date.

Cynthy was born to W.C. Jordan and Alice Eggert Jordan on March 11, 1948 in Fargo. She graduated from Fargo Central High School and North Dakota State University where she met and married her soulmate, Dave Clausnitzer, after her sophomore year. She loved telling the story of how they met playing football in the snow in January during a sorority/fraternity pledge exchange when Dave jumped on top of her and had his buddies do a pig pile on both of them. He always insisted that he took all the weight and protected her, and they were together from that day forward.

After graduation, they moved to Bismarck where Cynthy began her teaching career at Hughes Junior High. She taught for five years until the birth of their first daughter, Jill, after which Cynthy decided to focus her attention on being an amazing Mom at home. Cynthy spent her downtime working on her many crafts with her friend, Alva Townsend, and created their own little company, T(heart)C. She eventually went back to teach another 19 years after their second daughter, Suzy, started the eighth grade. Cynthy was a natural born teacher who enjoyed working with those who struggled the most. So many of her former students continue to share their many special memories of how much she had impacted them in such positive ways. She was universally loved for her warmth and caring attitude by hundreds of students over the years. She was beautiful inside and out, kind, generous, thoughtful, fun, funny and tender. People just loved being around her.

Cynthy's favorite times were spent on the water which she grew to love after spending summers at their family lake cottage in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. This continued with backyard pools, her home on the river in Bismarck, her pontoon, and most recently, her condo in Naples, Florida, where she and Dave spent lots of precious time with new friends and loved ones at the pool and nearby beaches.

After she and Dave retired, they made numerous trips to Seattle, Washington, to visit their children and grandchildren where they had fun playing and watching the boys play football. They eventually decided to move from N.D. to Washington so they didn't have to miss another fun game! They moved to Snoqualmie, Washington, in 2013 where they enjoyed the best of both worlds being with family in Washington and the sunshine in the winter in Naples, Florida.

Cynthy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dave; daughters Jill (Duane) Kembel and Suzy (Jody Murray) Clausnitzer; grandchildren Jackson and Kolten Kembel, and Jayden and Ava Clausnitzer; mother Alice Jordan; brothers Noel (Carol) Jordan, Bill (Diane) Jordan, and Mark (Brenda) Jordan; brothers-in-law Don (Sigrun) Clausnitzer and Neal (Sylvie) Clausnitzer; bonus grandchildren Dylan and Forest Murray; numerous nieces and nephews; and so many dear friends in Bismarck and Naples, Fla.

Cynthy was preceded in death by her father, W.C. (Bill) Jordan; her nephew Christopher Jordan; mother-in-law and father-in-law Loretta and Edwin Clausnitzer.

The family prefers memorials to the seventh floor nursing staff at University of Washington Hospital who took such great care of Cynthy, or the donor's choice.