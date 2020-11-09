Dale Casper Ott, age 73 of Quitman, Ark., formerly of Belfield and McKenzie, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov, 3, 2020 at his home in Quitman, Ark.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will held be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A Livestream of the Service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to COVID-19, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Dale was born Sept. 5, 1947 in Dickinson, to Casper Ott and Eleanor L. (Reis) Ott. He received his education in grades 1-8 at the Truelson country school and graduated in 1965 from Belfield High School, then attended drafting school in Denver, Colo.. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Edgemont, Ark.. In February of 1967 he joined the US Army and served in Vietnam from Dec. 23, 1969 until Dec. 22, 1970 and was Honorably Discharged. After his discharge he returned to Denver and worked for Stearns Rogers Engineering as a computer operator.
On Oct. 14, 1972 he married Roxane DeSaverio in Denver. In 1973 they moved back to North Dakota to farm and ranch. In March of 1985, he joined the North Dakota Army National Guard until his retirement in February 2007. He started as an Instructor at the Regional Training Institute at Devils Lake. Next, he worked with IRT in Bismarck. Proudly retiring with a total of 28 years of service as an MSG (E-8) and was well decorated to include the Corps of Engineers LaFleur Medal. Dale always enjoyed visiting with friends at the Little Cottage Cafe in Bismarck. He was an excellent carpenter, mechanic, electrician, and plumber. Dale was very well respected and liked by all.
Dale is survived by his long-time best friend and caregiver, Susan L. ""Sue"" Johnson of Quitman; two sons, James Ott of Arvada, Colo., Patrick Ott and wife Jenny of Northglenn, Colo.; Michael's widow, Desiree Ott; two granddaughters, Ariel Ott of Denver, Colo., Olivia Ott of Northglenn, Colo.; two brothers, Chuck Ott and wife Doreen of Belfield, Allan Ott and wife Joan of Dickinson; one sister, Loretta Hamilton of Modesto, Calif.; and his best friend, Mark Maxim and wife Regina of Greenbrier, Ark.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Casper and Eleanor Ott; one son, Michael Ott; one sister, Carol Ott; one brother-in-law, Bob Hamilton; and one nephew, Corey Ott.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 9, 2020.