Dale Zimmerman

Dale Zimmerman, 93, lifelong resident of Garrison, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at the Garrison Hospital, not COVID related. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at the First Congregational Church in Garrison. Masks will be required. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/garrisonthompsonfh/

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison. CDC and North Dakota COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Dale was born May 2, 1927 to Herman and Beatrice (Ziegler) Zimmerman in Garrison where he was raised and educated. He married Helen Johnson in Garrison on Nov. 25, 1948.

Dale and Helen owned the Dairy Queen in Garrison and he later worked for REA as a lineman for two years. He then began what ended up being a 40-year career as a Service Representative for Otter Tail Power Company. He also worked part time for Rensch Farm Store for 5 years.

Dale was extremely active in the Garrison community. He was a member of the Garrison Sportsman Club, Elks Club, Garrison Jaycee's (twice the Jaycee Man of the Year), Garrison Trooper Boosters, and was deacon and board member of the First Congregational Church. He also served as the judge for the City of Garrison for many years. Dale was a very dedicated member of the Garrison Fire Department for 20 years and later attended all the department's activities as an honorary member. Dale had great enthusiasm for trains and train sets. Anyone that stopped at the house, got a tour of the trains and of course they couldn't leave without seeing his "coo coo clock." He especially enjoyed showing his collection to children. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and he loved to hunt and fish.

Dale is survived by his wife of 72 years, Helen, Garrison; son, Kyle (Deb) Zimmerman, Anaconda, Mont.; daughters, Linda (Dennis) Fetzer, Rapid City, S.D., Kathy (Greg) Stomp, Cooperstown, Ronda Tompers, Cascade, Mont.; grandchildren, Dr. Candace Fetzer, Denise Fonner, Amy Haugen, Alison Renschler, Peter Tompers, Chad Tompers, Kristen Bruner, Roberta Cruse, and Robert Zimmerman; 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; sister, Sharon Eslinger, sisters-in-law, Alma Zimmerman and Joan Zimmerman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters-in-law, Duane Zimmerman, Glen

Zimmerman, Gene (JoAnn) Zimmerman, Don Zimmerman, sister, Donna Moen, brother-in-law, Orin Eslinger, and son-in-law, David Tompers.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the donor's choice.