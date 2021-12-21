Dallas Baumbach

Dallas Baumbach, 82, Hurdsfield, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the CHI Oakes Community Hospital. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at the Hurdsfield Community Center. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey.

Dallas Arthur Baumbach was born Feb. 14, 1939 at Harvey to Arthur and Leona (Schmitt) Baumbach. Dallas married Loretta Grager on July 20, 1963.

Dallas is survived by his wife, Loretta of Oakes; daughters, Lori (Dave) Novak of Oakes, Brenda (Tim) Rhone of Bismarck, Wendy (Mitch) Erfle of Scottsdale, Ariz.; son Avolt (Jen) of New Rockford; nine grandchildren; four step grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Becky) of Spiritwood.

Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey.