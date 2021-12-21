Menu
Dallas Baumbach
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hertz Funeral Homes - Harvey
800 Birch Avenue
Harvey, ND

Dallas Baumbach

Dallas Baumbach, 82, Hurdsfield, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the CHI Oakes Community Hospital. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at the Hurdsfield Community Center. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey.

Dallas Arthur Baumbach was born Feb. 14, 1939 at Harvey to Arthur and Leona (Schmitt) Baumbach. Dallas married Loretta Grager on July 20, 1963.

Dallas is survived by his wife, Loretta of Oakes; daughters, Lori (Dave) Novak of Oakes, Brenda (Tim) Rhone of Bismarck, Wendy (Mitch) Erfle of Scottsdale, Ariz.; son Avolt (Jen) of New Rockford; nine grandchildren; four step grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Becky) of Spiritwood.

Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hertz Funeral Homes - Harvey
800 Birch Avenue, Harvey, ND
Dec
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hurdsfield Community Center
ND
Hertz Funeral Homes - Harvey
Loretta, Sorry to hear of Dallas`s passing. Although we have not been in touch for many years you and Dallas are part of our memories, May God and the love of family and friends be a comfort to you.
John and Janice McCann
December 21, 2021
