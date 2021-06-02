Daniel Keller

Daniel J. Keller, 83, formerly of The Ponderosa, Bismarck, ND, and in retirement at The Villages, FL, passed away November 15, 2020 after a brief illness.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, ND with Deacon Bob Wingenbach presiding. Inurnment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM

Daniel was born on March 29, 1937, in Strasburg, ND, to Egidi and Anna (Zacher) Keller. The family moved from Strasburg to Mandan, ND where Dan graduated from Mandan High School in 1955 and excelled competitively on the swim team. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force where he served as a weather observer in England. He then earned his teaching degree from Valley City College and went on to pursue a career in teaching Industrial Arts in the Bismarck Public School system. He loved to build and create with his hands, becoming a juried artist in woodworking with the ND Arts Council and developed his own business, Keller's' Furniture Hospital.

Dan met the love of his life on New Year's Eve in 1962. He married Marilyn Stockert in 1964. Together they built their dream home on the river at The Ponderosa Village in Bismarck. They were the original "River Rats" and loved to boat, garden, travel, golf and shared their love of the outdoors with their faithful border collies. He was a longtime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, The Villages Woodworking Shop, and an avid golfer. A favorite stop after a round of golf was the Stage Stop in Mandan, where he and Marilyn were the creators of the "Keller Pizza" which is on the menu to this day. Retirement led them to The Villages in Florida, where they made their home permanently in 2012. The two were inseparable until her death in 2016.

He is survived by his special lady, Beth Henderson, with whom he has enjoyed many adventures, laughs, and rounds of golf during the past few years.

Dan is also survived by two sisters: Ramona (Jerry) Kelsh of Fullerton, ND and Bernadine Hetzler of Mandan, ND; five brothers: Wynn Keller of Mandan, ND; August (Irene) Keller of Plano, TX; Charles (Dessie) Keller of Florence, KY; Pius (Arlene) Keller of Bismarck, ND; and Leon Keller of Green Valley, AZ; his wife's sisters: Eileen Schmidt of Anthony, KS and Virginia Pinard of Penacook, NH; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Marilyn Keller; three sisters: Anna and Geneva Keller, and Adeline Kraft; three brothers: Raymond, Eugene, and Eustachias Keller; and sister-in-law, Alice Keller.

