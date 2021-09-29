Daniel Swanson

Daniel J. Swanson, 48, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 12, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Hansen's Desert Hills Chapel and Cemetery located at 6500 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85254 with Pastor Rick Lawrence officiating. A fellowship will follow at the Hansen's Desert Hills Chapel from 12 to 2 p.m.

Dan was born in Jamestown to Douglas and Julie (Lamm) Swanson on Nov. 22, 1972. He grew up and went to school in Bismarck graduating from both Bismarck High School and Bismarck State College in the Automotive Technology program. Dan worked as a successful mechanic for 28 years, during his last 16 years he was a master technician with Pinnacle Nissan of Scottsdale, Arizona. Dan was one of the best mechanics that really mastered his profession. He loved his job and took care of all his family's vehicles without hesitation. He was a notorious flashlight collector and was always looking for the perfect one. One of his hobbies was researching military aircraft and helicopter technology. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved boating and jet skiing. He loved animals, especially his three Labradors; Blackjack, Jake, and Dominic. Dan loved football and was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Dan was kind and generous and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Dan is preceded in death by his father, Douglas "Swany" Swanson.

Dan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Julie Swanson and Jeff Rauser. His brother and best friend Kyle Swanson and sister-in-law Tonia Swanson. His grandmother Delores Leland. His niece Kiera Swanson and his nephew Alexander Swanson. And many aunts, uncles, and cousins.