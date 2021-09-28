Menu
Dar Wolfgram
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Dar Wolfgram

Darlene "Dar" Wolfgram, 61, Bismarck, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Ascension Catholic Church, 1825 S 3rd St, Bismarck; the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. with a vigil rosary service starting at 7 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway.

Burial will take place 1 p.m. Friday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Darlene Marie Horner was born Nov. 22, 1959, in Linton, the daughter of Michael and Hildegard (Keller) Horner. She was the second oldest of six children and was raised and educated in Linton, graduating from Linton High School in 1978. She continued her education at NDSCS in Wahpeton, where she received an associate's degree in business.

Dar worked at KG Men's store for a few years. At that job, she met Chuck Wolfgram. They weren't dating, but Chuck took her out on their break time. After that impromptu "date", Dar called her mom and told her she met the man she was going to marry. On Sept. 4, 1981, Chuck and Dar got married and made their home in Bismarck.

She spent 40 years working for the North Dakota State Information Technology Department as an administrative staff officer. She had the opportunity to retire but loved her job so much wanted to continue working. She was everyone's "go-to" person and became known as the "Office Mom." In 2007, she received the Governor's Excellence in Service Award and was nominated again this year.

Not only did Dar love her job with the state, but she didn't waste a minute of her free time. She had a passion for crocheting; all her siblings, nieces, and nephews had at least one afghan. Dar made thousands of crocheted dishcloths, most of which were gifted to friends and relatives. She and Chuck enjoyed traveling, especially to Arizona, Florida, Fargo, and Minneapolis.

Dar and Chuck housed many Dakota Wizard basketball players. They cooked many meals for the team and went to all the games, where she often took pictures. She called herself a hobby photographer, taking photos for graduating seniors, families, team sports, and more.

The funky glasses, perfect hair and nails, the on-point makeup, and fun jewelry, were just a glimpse into Dar's inspiring personality. She had a kind heart and a sweet soul, always thinking of others. She was known to send cards on special occasions, and her knack for being extremely organized had her prepared a year and a half in advance so she didn't miss anyone. The daily good morning and good night texts she sent to family and friends, along with the inspirational quotes are already missed.

Those most honored to share in her life are her husband of 40 years, Chuck; mother, Hilda Horner, Bismarck; special niece, Jamie (Jarrett) Schlag and their children, Zoey and Riley; siblings, Carlotta (Milton) Broeckel, Lincoln, Rita Horner, Bismarck, Brian Horner, Fargo, Glen (Vicki Stevens) Horner, Bismarck and Linda (Karl) Ganz, Las Vegas; nieces and nephews, Michael Allensworth, Kelly (Scott) Krenzel and their children Henry and Finnegan, Brent (Charissa) Horner and their children Quin and Baz, Brady (Kelsey) Horner and their daughter, Kinley, and Brock (Cassie Nelson) Horner; mother-in-law, Ethel Wolfgram, Wahpeton and brother-in-law, Wayne Wolfgram, Fort Wayne, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Horner; father-in-law, Everett Wolfgram; sister-in-law, Wanda Wolfgram, and great-nephew, Sam Horner.

Memorials are preferred to the ND Veterans Cemetery, 4606 Highway 1806, Mandan, ND 58554.

To share memories of Dar and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Sep
30
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Oct
1
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Ascension Catholic Church
825 S 3rd St, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chuck and family. I was so sorry to hear of Dar´s passing. What a hole she will leave. I met her thru Shirley Teply. What fun she always was and so together. She will be missed. I´m sorry I missed her service and memorial. God be with you all.
Judie Wiltse
Friend
November 14, 2021
Chuck, I'm so sorry to hear of Dar's passing. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Michelle Mielke
Work
October 27, 2021
Chuck and Family, I am so sorry to hear Dar passed away We worked together on many conventions for the ITD and then while I worked in the Governors office. She was so smart, fun and just a beautiful person to work with!! May she Rest In Peace
Barbara Peske
October 2, 2021
Chuck, Hilda and family, I am shocked to hear of Dar's passing. Another one gone too soon. I first met Dar when we both sold Home Interior together long ago. Over the years you have been my customers and friends. We just talked last week Chuck. Know I'm praying for you all. The good news is we will see that beautiful lady again! Hugs to you all. XO Melodie
Melodie Schulz
September 30, 2021
Chuck I am so sorry to hear about Darlene. I have so many fun memories from the Dayton years and gatherings at your home as well as running into her through the years. I will be out of town so not able to attend services but please know my heart is with you.
Penny Wedin
Friend
September 30, 2021
NASCIO
September 29, 2021
Chuck, may our Lord grant you comfort and peace knowing Dar is with Him in His kingdom. You are in our prayers as well as Dar "May the souls of the faithfully departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen"
Ryan & Amy McKay
Friend
September 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you Chuck and family.
Karen Kuhn
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Darlene was one of a kind. Beautiful inside and out. She always was smiling, laughing and a kind word to say no matter who you were. Chuck so sorry, we could all see the Love that you had for each other and others. Darlene is probably having a great laugh with my dad that just passed in the arms of the Lord Aug. 26th. Their preparing a meal for us when we come and be reunited with our loved ones that are gone. Prayers to the whole family. You guys knew what family was all about. Were hear for you.
lenette momerak
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results