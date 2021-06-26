Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darlene Dietz
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson Funeral Homes - Fessenden
101 First Street South
Fessenden, ND

Darlene Dietz

Darlene M. Dietz, 88 years young, Fessenden, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 28 at First Lutheran Church, Fessenden, with Pastor Shirley Teske officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Fessenden. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden.

Darlene Mae was born to Julian and Bertha (Schmidt) Knutson on March 27, 1933 at Bowdon. She grew up in the Fessenden area and attended grade school at Oshkosh Country School and attended Fessenden High School graduating in 1951. She got her start in farming with her dad throughout her school years. After graduation she worked at deLendrecies Department Store in Fargo.

On June 10, 1952 she married Donald Dietz at Fessenden. Don left for the service seven days after they were married. She lived in Manhattan, Kansas while Don was in basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas. In 1953 he left for Germany and she returned to Fessenden. She worked at the Fessenden Cafe until his return in May 1954. They then moved onto the family farm east of Emrick and reared three children there: Cindy, Kim and Shelly. She not only was a good cook and baker for her family, she was also a good farm wife running the grain truck, butchering chickens, canning, and everything else that needed to be done. In 1988 they moved into Fessenden. Don passed away in April 2007.

Darlene was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fessenden until it closed and was currently a member of First Lutheran Church. She was always ready to participate in many activities in the area and didn't miss too many events. She made many dozens of cookies and other baked goods for the annual cookie walk at church. She loved getting together with her girlfriends to share meals and play cards. Pastor Shirley, Jodi, Sheila, Alice, Marilyn and Mary were very special to her.

She is survived by her children: Cindy (Carey) Bittner -- Bismarck; Kim (Laurie) Dietz -- Carrington; Shelly (Lester) Jungemann -- Wolsey, S.D. She is also survived by three grandchildren -- Tara (Dana) Froemming -- Fargo; Tessa (Chad) Weckerly -- Hurdsfield; and Tyson Bittner -- Bismarck. She was the 'fruit snack' grandma and the beloved Easter Bunny to six beautiful great-grandchildren: Reagan, Elise, Benjamin, and Oliver Weckerly and Brynn and Clara Froemming. She is also survived by her sister, Geri Lies -- Detroit Lakes, Minn., along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don and sister Helen Ewals.

Memorials may be sent to First Lutheran Church in Fessenden, the Fessenden Cemetery, or a place of your choosing.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelson Funeral Homes - Fessenden
101 First Street South, Fessenden, ND
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Lutheran Church
Fessenden, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson Funeral Homes - Fessenden
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson Funeral Homes - Fessenden.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Sorry to hear of your Mom's passing.
May our Heavenly Father bless you all and all of your families.
John & Brenda Schander
July 28, 2021
Condolences to her family. Mom, Darlene, and I would always go for coffee every time I came home. She was a very special lady and a great friend to Mom. I am thinking of all the great times the Dietz and Reichenberger families had together. Even though I haven't seen her in 6 years, she was always in my thoughts and heart.
Cindy Ramey
Friend
June 27, 2021
I enjoyed Darlene, her warm smile and joyful laughter made her such an exceptional lady! She loved to visit and have a bowl of chili together with us ladies when we gathered to quilt. Darlene was very special to a lot of us and will be dearly missed.
Donna Eichele
Friend
June 27, 2021
Darlene was a very special lady! She’ll be missed by many.
Diane Holth
Friend
June 24, 2021
I have many happy memories of Darlene and Don. Christmases were so very special. She had such a good laugh. You will be missed by many. Love to the family. Peg and Doran
Peggy Walth
Family
June 24, 2021
May God comfort and guide you at this time. Darlene was a very wonderful person. Early in my life, I learned what a kind and generous individual she was for all those with whom she touched.
Marlowe Kro
Friend
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results