Darlene Dietz

Darlene M. Dietz, 88 years young, Fessenden, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 28 at First Lutheran Church, Fessenden, with Pastor Shirley Teske officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Fessenden. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden.

Darlene Mae was born to Julian and Bertha (Schmidt) Knutson on March 27, 1933 at Bowdon. She grew up in the Fessenden area and attended grade school at Oshkosh Country School and attended Fessenden High School graduating in 1951. She got her start in farming with her dad throughout her school years. After graduation she worked at deLendrecies Department Store in Fargo.

On June 10, 1952 she married Donald Dietz at Fessenden. Don left for the service seven days after they were married. She lived in Manhattan, Kansas while Don was in basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas. In 1953 he left for Germany and she returned to Fessenden. She worked at the Fessenden Cafe until his return in May 1954. They then moved onto the family farm east of Emrick and reared three children there: Cindy, Kim and Shelly. She not only was a good cook and baker for her family, she was also a good farm wife running the grain truck, butchering chickens, canning, and everything else that needed to be done. In 1988 they moved into Fessenden. Don passed away in April 2007.

Darlene was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fessenden until it closed and was currently a member of First Lutheran Church. She was always ready to participate in many activities in the area and didn't miss too many events. She made many dozens of cookies and other baked goods for the annual cookie walk at church. She loved getting together with her girlfriends to share meals and play cards. Pastor Shirley, Jodi, Sheila, Alice, Marilyn and Mary were very special to her.

She is survived by her children: Cindy (Carey) Bittner -- Bismarck; Kim (Laurie) Dietz -- Carrington; Shelly (Lester) Jungemann -- Wolsey, S.D. She is also survived by three grandchildren -- Tara (Dana) Froemming -- Fargo; Tessa (Chad) Weckerly -- Hurdsfield; and Tyson Bittner -- Bismarck. She was the 'fruit snack' grandma and the beloved Easter Bunny to six beautiful great-grandchildren: Reagan, Elise, Benjamin, and Oliver Weckerly and Brynn and Clara Froemming. She is also survived by her sister, Geri Lies -- Detroit Lakes, Minn., along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don and sister Helen Ewals.

Memorials may be sent to First Lutheran Church in Fessenden, the Fessenden Cemetery, or a place of your choosing.