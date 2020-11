Darlene Feist

Darlene Feist, 79, of Bismarck, passed away November 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life and burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Baldwin Cemetery, Baldwin, ND with Pastor Sam Coleman as officiant.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

