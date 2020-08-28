Darrel Jacobson

Darrel Michael Jacobson, 57, Mandan, died unexpectedly at his home Aug. 24, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 am. Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem, with Fr. John Guthrie celebrating. Burial will be at the Almont Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with a parish vigil and rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Darrel was born April 18, 1963, in Elgin, the middle child of Ed and Arlene (Voigt) Jacobson. Raised and educated in Almont, he graduated from Almont High School in 1981 and attended NDSCS in Wahpeton, receiving a degree in computer programming. He moved to Chicago where he worked for Ma Bell, aka AT&T. Later in San Antonio, he designed a telephone grid for the southwest U.S. when he was just 20 years old. Darrel moved back to North Dakota where he worked in Mandan at NCDC, later NISC. He also worked for Cloverdale and MDU. Darrel loved hunting, fishing and playing sports, especially softball and shooting pool. He enjoyed riding horse, whether chasing cattle or goofing around. An avid Dallas Cowboy's fan, all of his vehicles were blue and silver and always Ford's. Darrel took great pride in his home and yard, kept it immaculate. He made many friends through his DJ business. Darrel was loved by many for his infectious personality and jokes.

Blessed to have shared in his life are his six brothers, Dusty (Sandy Graf), Bismarck; Dale (Hollie) and David (Lynne), all of Almont; Jared (Sara), Lincoln; Michael (Melissa Plesuk), Mandan; and Mark (Marilyn), Almont; nephew and nieces, James Jacobson, Debbie (Tyrel) Schulz, and Caroline Jacobson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Andrew; and a sister, Debra.