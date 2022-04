Darrel Kiefer, 52, Mandan, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, with Rev. Perry Schnabel officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck. Visitation is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at DaWise-Perry.

