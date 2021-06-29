Darrell M. West, 91, of Bowman, died June 26, 2021 at his daughters' house near Bowman.

Mass of Christian burial for Darrell will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1. Fr. Jared Wolf and Deacon Ken Schmit will celebrate the Mass with burial to follow in the Bowman Cemetery.

There will be a rosary and vigil for Darrell on Wednesday at St. Charles Catholic Church beginning at 7 p.m.

Visitation will be from 10 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home chapel and from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman in charge of the arrangements.