Darrell West
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Krebsbach Funeral Service
301 S Main St
Bowman, ND

Darrell M. West, 91, of Bowman, died June 26, 2021 at his daughters' house near Bowman.

Mass of Christian burial for Darrell will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1. Fr. Jared Wolf and Deacon Ken Schmit will celebrate the Mass with burial to follow in the Bowman Cemetery.

There will be a rosary and vigil for Darrell on Wednesday at St. Charles Catholic Church beginning at 7 p.m.

Visitation will be from 10 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home chapel and from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman in charge of the arrangements.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Krebsbach Funeral Service
301 S Main St, Bowman, ND
Jun
30
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Charles Catholic Church
ND
Jun
30
Service
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
St. Charles Catholic Church
ND
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Krebsbach Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about your father, my Uncle Darrel. It warms my heart when I think of both Darrel and Gloria when I was growing up. They were such a positive part of my life when I look back. I couldn´t wait to go out on the farm and stay during the summer. Cody, Judy, and family my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Shannon (Stein) Lewton
Family
July 18, 2021
Keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers as we are so sorry for your loss!
Desiree Pierce
Friend
June 30, 2021
He will always be remembered as a great person and cared for many. Will miss a good cuz.
Tyrone West
Family
June 29, 2021
