Dave Herner

Dave Herner of Wilton, ND passed away unexpectedly in his home Thursday the 25th of February. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wilton. Visitation will be held today from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM all at the church in Wilton. Interment will be held in the Riverview Cemetery, Wilton.

Dave was born on March 17th 1964. He was the oldest of three children born to Don and Carol (Hager) Herner. He graduated from Wilton High School in 1982 and then graduated from Bismarck State College and University of North Dakota with an Aviation Major. He then moved to Michigan where he lived and worked as an air traffic controller until 2008. Later, he moved back to Wilton where he started a home building company.

Dave was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the NDSU Bison. He travelled several times to Frisco, Texas to root the Bison to a victory! Dave was also a huge supporter of the Wilton Wing Miners Basketball team, coached by his sister Lisa Jenkins.

Dave took great pride in his yard. He loved to mow his lawn and any neighbor or friend that needed help with theirs, Dave would be first to volunteer (even if it didn't need cutting). In the summertime he loved spending time at New Johns Lake on his pontoon with family and friends.

Dave loved his great nieces and nephews: Dylan, Brooklyn, Dawson (Herner), Lexi, Hailey, Hunter and Sawyer (Helm) and his special little friend Rowan (Ehlert). As many of you know, Dave had a special way with children. He loved them and they loved him back.

Dave is survived by his two sisters: Lisa Jenkins of Wilton and Nancy (Jay) Barnick (his favorite brother-in- law, just ask him he would tell you) of West Fargo; his niece, Jordyn Jenkins (special friend Matt) of West Fargo and nephew, Brandon Jenkins of Valley City. He had a special relationship with his uncle Kermit (Boscha) and Aunt Teddie Herner and special cousins, Mike (Brandy) Herner and Michelle (James) Helm, he loved you.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol and Don Herner.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Wilton Ambulance Service, First Responders, Teddie Herner, Lori Caya and the Community of Wilton, who has always treated Dave with kindness and respect.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family is requesting any donation be given to Wilton Booster Club.

Dave would like to wish good luck to the Wilton Wing Miners at the State Tournament. GO MINERS!!

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Dave with his family.

(Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)