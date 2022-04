David Baardson, 87, Riverview Place in Fargo, formerly Parshall, went to be with his savior Jesus, on Monday, March 22, 2021 with hospice care.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at West Funeral Home Chapel, West Fargo. Burial will be at a later date in Parshall.

(West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center)