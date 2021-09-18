David Billington

David M. Billington, 62, Wilton, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Sept. 15, 2021. A private family service will be held.

David was born Aug. 17, 1959, in Bismarck, the son of Floyd and Shirley (Walsh) Billington. He was raised in Bismarck and attended Wachter grade and middle schools and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1978. Following graduation, he went to work for the family business, Billington Salvage Yard.

David enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors and also playing cards. Eight years ago, he moved to Redwood Village in Wilton, where he lived until the time of his passing.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley, Dickinson; brother, Todd Billington, Belfield; niece and nephew, Nichole Rydberg and Todd James Billington, both of the Minneapolis area; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd; and his brother, Troey Billington.

