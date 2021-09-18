Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Billington
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

David Billington

David M. Billington, 62, Wilton, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Sept. 15, 2021. A private family service will be held.

David was born Aug. 17, 1959, in Bismarck, the son of Floyd and Shirley (Walsh) Billington. He was raised in Bismarck and attended Wachter grade and middle schools and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1978. Following graduation, he went to work for the family business, Billington Salvage Yard.

David enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors and also playing cards. Eight years ago, he moved to Redwood Village in Wilton, where he lived until the time of his passing.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley, Dickinson; brother, Todd Billington, Belfield; niece and nephew, Nichole Rydberg and Todd James Billington, both of the Minneapolis area; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd; and his brother, Troey Billington.

To share memories of David and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.