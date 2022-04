David Drennen

David Lawrence Drennen, age 71, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021 in Royal Oak, Michigan.

David was born May 23, 1950 to Clyde and Delores (Truax) Drennen in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Eastgate Funeral Home, 518 Mitchell Ave N, Steele. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery will immediately follow the service.