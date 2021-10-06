David Gast

David E. Gast, 82, died on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Gast nee Evenson; parents, Edward and Susie Gast; brothers Charles and Richard, and granddaughter Tahlin.

Dave's legacy, strong values and love lives on in his family: his daughter Anne Toy, grandchildren Hannah, Koby, Ahren and Kaya; his son Daniel Gast, (Carlye) and grandchildren Afton, Hale, Harrison, Baxter and Slade.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at Eastgate Funeral Home, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.