Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Gast
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

David Gast

David E. Gast, 82, died on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Gast nee Evenson; parents, Edward and Susie Gast; brothers Charles and Richard, and granddaughter Tahlin.

Dave's legacy, strong values and love lives on in his family: his daughter Anne Toy, grandchildren Hannah, Koby, Ahren and Kaya; his son Daniel Gast, (Carlye) and grandchildren Afton, Hale, Harrison, Baxter and Slade.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at Eastgate Funeral Home, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.