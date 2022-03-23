David R. Green

MILFORD, OH - David R. Green, 58, Milford OH, formerly of Bismarck, ND, died peacefully March 11, 2022. David was born February 11, 1964 in Bismarck, ND, to Richard and Dolores (Schatz) Green. He graduated from Bismarck High School in 1982, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND, in 1987.

Dave began his research career with Inmont/BASF Container Coatings in Cincinnati, OH. He later worked at Impax Technology Group, and most recently Formica Corporation.

Dave met Renee Cole and her daughter Natalie and they became an instant family when Natalie was only 4. He became "Dad" to Natalie and was one of the best blessings to both Renee and Natalie. Natalie will forever remember his undeniable intelligent, fun-loving, generous personality. They shared the love for animals especially cats. Natalie later went on to marry Richard Brown and the family continued to grow. Richard Brown and Dave instantly clicked as best friends. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Ayden and Addison Brown and the most involved, loving family man. His grandchildren were the love and light of his life. He was present and supportive at every event. His family will miss him more than words can express. His grandchildren looked up to him and will forever keep his fun-loving personality and humor alive.

Dave was an avid reader, a student of military and world history, and an engaging conversationalist and raconteur who always enjoyed "stirring the pot." He was a fan of the Rolling Stones, 1970s funk and soul, and Motorhead, a Hunter S. Thompson aficionado, a car guy, and a vintage television show enthusiast. He was a trained marksman, a doting grandfather, an accomplished scientist and researcher, and quite possibly the only person on earth to still own a complete set of Marlboro Adventure Team gear.

Dave is survived by his life partner, Renee Cole; Daughter Natalie (Richard) Brown; and grandchildren Ayden and Addison, all of Milford; his father, Richard and stepmother, Roberta; stepsister Diana and David Peppard, stepbrother Greg and Lynne Peterson, stepbrother Ron and Chris Peterson, and all of their families.; godson, James Whiteing; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores; his grandparents, and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.