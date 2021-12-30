David Hannegrefs

David Hannegrefs, 84, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck.

David Walter Hannegrefs was born May 21, 1937, to Walter and Elma (Johnson) Hannegrefs in Williston. David was raised and educated in the Epping community, along with his one brother and five sisters. Even as a child, he was happiest when he could take a new toy apart, figure out how it worked, and then put it back together. The ability to build or fix anything came natural to David throughout his lifetime.

David married Carol Ann Trogstad on Jan. 19, 1995, in Miles City, Montana. They lived and worked in Williston until their retirement years. They relocated to Bismarck in 2011. David and Carol Ann enjoyed going out to dinner and dancing, taking short trips (especially to western Montana), and spending time together in their home. Carol Ann passed away Feb. 7, 2021.

David is survived by his brother, Stephen (Pat) Hannegrefs of Max, and sisters, Angela Reisnouer of Devils Lake, Shirley (Bob) Schumacher of Bismarck, and Laurel (Bob) Evans of Williston, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Carol Ann, parents, Walter and Elma Hannegrefs, and sisters, Rosemary Larsen and Carolyn (Leo) Horgan.

Cremation has taken place. Private burial services will be held at a later date at Riverview Cemetery in Williston. The Everson – Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston, is caring for David's family.