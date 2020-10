David Hanson

After a lengthy battle with PSP, a rare neurological disease, David B. Hanson, age 72, is at peace.

Dave succumbed to the disease in the late afternoon of October 5, 2020.

As the poem goes: God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered "come to me"...

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial gathering will be held at a later date.