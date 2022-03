David D. Herner, 56, Wilton, died Feb. 25, 2021 at his residence in Wilton. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wilton.

Visitation will be held Monday from 4 until 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. all at the church in Wilton. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)