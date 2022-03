David Heupel

David Heupel, 21, passed away March 2, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Visitation will continue one hour prior at the church.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

To read David's full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.