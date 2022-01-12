David J. Hoffman, 49, Almont, passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Cremation has taken place at Dawise-Perry Funeral Home.

David was born June 12, 1972, to Alfred and Marlene (Kraft) Hoffman in Bismarck. He was raised and educated in Mandan.

David is survived by his sons, Brayden, Preston and Levi; his mother, Marlene; and siblings, Denise, Mary and Joe.

David was preceded in death by his father, Alfred; and grandparents on both sides.

There will be no service. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.