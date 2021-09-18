David Hulm

The world lost an amazing husband, brother, uncle and friend when David John Hulm died unexpectedly at his home in Black Creek, Wisconsin on Sept. 13, 2021. He was only 56.

David was born March 22, 1965 in Bismarck, N.D. to Johnny and Jacqueline (Tavis) Hulm.

David graduated from Bismarck High School in 1984. He enlisted in the National Guard for a short time, completing basic training in Ft. Leonard Wood. Unfortunately a near fatal motorcycle crash forced him to be discharged early.

In the meantime David graduated from Aircraft Mechanic School in Cheyenne, Wyoming. His long career with Gulf Stream Aerospace as an inspector started in Dallas, Texas then to the Appleton, Wisconsin area where he put his kickstand down for the past 26 plus years.

Dave lived to ride, his love of motorcycles and the open road was undeniable. He started riding when he was 16. His leather vest is heavy from the pins and patches he's collected over all the years of riding. He had gone to Sturgis for 25 years, and loved riding through the Black Hills of South Dakota. He even built a custom hardtail in the kitchen of his small apartment in Appleton! His life was riding, brotherhood and enjoying a cold one.

Things changed forever in late 2008 when he met his match. He met his soulmate, Maria. That small apartment was soon vacant, and they made an amazing life together in Black Creek. David wasn't one to smile for no reason but after Maria came into his life, his smile became permanent. He was in love. They were married 8-9-10.

David was loved so much by his family. His brother Rick was his biggest fan. David and Rick spent many hours together riding, talking and drinking… Rick cherished every minute, and so did David.

One of the "best" things about David was that you never wondered what he was thinking. He would tell you EXACTLY what he was thinking, or just give you "The Dave" look. That look would stop you in your tracks and make you rethink everything you just did or just said to him! That being said, Dave was the first one to lend a hand, a buck, or an ear to anyone in need. He was a person you wanted in your corner. He was loyal, caring, generous, kind and wonderful.

David is survived by his best friend and soulmate, his wife Maria. Brother Rick (Karen) Hulm, nephew Logan Hulm and niece Ashley Kelly, Bismarck. Stepdaughter Jasmin Davis (Andy), Step granddaughter Kalika Remter, Step grandsons Haven Deddering and Kerian Shukoski, Wisconsin. He is also survived by his fur babies, Piper and Sibley.

He is preceded in death by his parents Johnny and Jacqueline Hulm, Bismarck. Also preceding him, his first fur baby Jobey.

David's Memorial will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 Richmond Street, Appleton Wisconsin.

Visitation at 12 p.m., service at 1:30 with lunch to follow.

David wouldn't want tears to fall when remembering him; he'd want laughter, brotherhood and drinks. So, pour yourself a drink and smile through the tears…Rest Easy Brother.