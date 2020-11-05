David Kraft

David Kraft, 79, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 3, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St., Bismarck. A receiving of friends will occur Thursday from 6-7 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St., Bismarck. The family has requested those attending to please wear masks. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

David was born Jan. 19, 1941 in Strasburg to Leo and Agnes (Mastel). He attended Shanley High School and North Dakota State University, both in Fargo. He graduated with a degree in pharmacy. In 1962 he moved to Bismarck and began working at Plaza Drug. It was at that time he met his true and forever love, Sharon Gabel. David and Sharon wed Aug. 12, 1963. They welcomed six beautiful children into the world as well as seven grandchildren.

David loved his family and being surrounded by them; they were most important to him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, and music. All things he passed onto his children to enjoy. He held his Catholic faith and beliefs close to his heart.

David is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Sharon Margaret; two sons, Troy (Bernie) of Bismarck, and Michael (Cassandra Lipska) of Rochester, Minn.; four daughters, Rebecca (Tom) Musta of Rochester, Minn., Jennifer Kraft of Bismarck, Sarah (Jeff) Schnell of Byron, Minn., and Amy Kraft (Carl Aberle) of Bismarck; as well as seven grandchildren (Nathan and Nicholas Musta; Zachary Kraft; Megan and Miranda Salmon; and Olivia and Rachel Johnson). He is survived by one brother, Donald (Beverly) Kraft of Bemidji, Minn., and one sister, Carol (Curtis) Steier of Bismarck. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Agnes Kraft; father and mother-in-law Philip and May Gabel; nephews, Brian Kraft, Larry Gabel, and Robert McCormick; brothers-in-law, Raymond Gabel, Robert Nies, Floyd Knapp, and Sam Mitzel; and sisters-in-law, Marlys Ann Gabel, Rosellen Gabel, Shirley Nies-Knapp, Leontine Gabel and Charlene Gabel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made to Bismarck Parkinson's Support Group.

