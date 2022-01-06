David Miller

David Mark Miller, passed away Jan. 2, 2022, at the age of 62, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo with family by his side.

David was born Feb. 25, 1959, the son of Earl and Luella (Lange) Miller in Carrington. He was raised and attended school in Carrington, graduating in 1977. After high school David attended Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska, for a semester; he then returned and worked for two years as a welder at Steinman Manufacturing. David then moved to Bismarck to continue working as a welder for Welk Steel.

At the age of 29 he wanted a change and decided to go back to school. David attended the University of North Dakota graduating with honors summa cum laude in criminal justice. After college David started farming with his brothers in Carrington for 27 years; as well as working with the 4th Corporation family for 17 years on the weekends. He also served on the Wyard Township as treasurer for several years.

David was an avid boxing fan never missing out on the latest fight news. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and YouTube. David also loved to travel with family and friends. He especially enjoyed traveling and playing guitar with his nephew, Spenser.

David is survived by five brothers and four sisters, Deborah (Mark) Wasemiller, John Miller, Paul Douglas Miller, Jean (Marc) Stratton, Caroline (John) Scofield, Julie (Dave) Lutman, Timothy Miller, Michael Miller, James (Cyndi) Miller and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Melanie Miller, Victoria Miller and Joan Miller.

A small celebration of David's life will be held with immediate family, per his wishes.

