David Palmer, 64, of Mandan, passed away September 27, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, ND with Deacon Bob Wingenbach officiating. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

David Palmer was born January 2, 1956 (the New Year's baby of 1956) to Harold and Delores (Anderson) Palmer in Bismarck, ND. David grew up in Mandan and attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School, Central Elementary School, Mandan Junior High, and graduated from Mandan High School in 1974. He did attend some college classes in Arizona and at Bismarck State College.

David did a variety of jobs in his late teens and early 20's but began to suffer from the ravages of Rheumatoid arthritis, so was disabled the rest of his life. David loved to fish, collect and restore automobiles. He also loved to travel and visited Europe twice.

David will be missed by his mother, Delores Palmer, and brother, John Palmer, both of Mandan; four aunts, Joyce Tveito, Mandan, Lois Johnson, Maddock, ND, Gwen Branner, Boise, ID, and Eileen Thies, Grand Rapids, MN; two uncles, Roger Anderson, Orange County, CA, and David (Pete) Anderson, Fallbrook, CA; several cousins and friends, especially Jack Harm of Mandan, ND.

David was preceded in death by his father, Harold J. Palmer; brother, Charles Palmer; grandparents, S.E. and Minnie Anderson, and Albert and Anna Palmer; one aunt; and seven uncles.

