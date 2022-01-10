David Schlinger

David "Dave" Anton Schlinger, 68, of Mandan, ND, passed away on January 6, 2022, at Sanford Health in Bismarck ND.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Fr. Joshua Waltz presiding. Burial will follow at Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-7 PM with Knights of Columbus Rosary and Parish Vigil beginning at 7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home in Mandan. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.

Dave was born on September 14, 1953, in Mandan ND to Joseph and Minnie Schlinger. Dave lived in Mandan ND his whole life and graduated from Mandan High School in 1971. Dave was a loyal man to his profession of carpentry/home building and went on to open his own business, Homes Plus, in 1994. Prior to that, Dave worked for Gerhardt Construction and Leingang Construction. Dave retired from 25 years of business in December 2019.

Dave married Elaine Gustin on November 15, 1974, and Dave said that was the best day of his life. Together they raised two sons in Mandan ND.

Dave served his community through 18 years as a volunteer on the Mandan Fire Department. Dave was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Great Planers Trout and Salmon, and Bis-Man Reel and Rec Club.

Dave's hobbies included fishing, golfing, playing guitar, doing side projects for his family and taking trips to the casino. Dave was also very competitive with his family in playing bags. In the springtime, Dave enjoyed planting the garden, tending to it all season and recently did his own canning. Dave had some of the best green grass in the neighborhood.

Dave was very proud of and loved his sons. He enjoyed attending his grandkids events and activities and took the extra care and concern with gentle nudges to make sure his family was safe and doing well.

Dave is survived by his wife: Elaine Schlinger of Mandan ND; sons: Damian (Jennifer) Schlinger of Bismarck ND, Ryan (Melissa) Schlinger of Waconia MN; 6 Grandkids; brothers Gerald (Charmain) Schlinger, Ron (Jackie) Schlinger, Roger (Charlene) Schlinger, Joe (Char) Schlinger all of Mandan ND, Donald Schlinger of Waterloo Iowa, and sisters Kathy (Rick) Eckroth of Mandan ND, Charmaine (Kevin) Schroeder and Linda Hilbers both of Bismarck ND; sister-in-law Bernie Warhurst; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Harold Schlinger.

Pallbearers are Gerald Schlinger, Ron Schlinger, Roger Schlinger, Donald Schlinger, Joe Schlinger, Kevin Schroeder, and two of Dave's grandsons.