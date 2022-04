David Ustanko

David H. Ustanko, 69, Mandan, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory (4211 Old Red Trail), Mandan. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

