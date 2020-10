David Wetzel, 67, Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 2, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Church of the Ascension, 1825 S 3rd Street, Bismarck. A livestream of the funeral mass and the prayer service will be available on the funeral home's website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. A prayer/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.