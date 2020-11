Dawn Mihulka-Martin

Dawn Valerie Mihulka-Martin, 55, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 12, 2020 from pulmonary fibrosis.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

To read the full obituary, sign the online guestbook and watch the livestream, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.