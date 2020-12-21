Menu
Dawson Weiss
FUNERAL HOME
Goetz Funeral Home - Washburn
522 Main Ave.
Washburn, ND

Dawson Thomas Weiss, 14, rural Center, went to be with Jesus on Dec. 17, 2020. Funeral services for Dawson will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Washburn United Methodist Church, Washburn. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the church in Washburn and will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required for both the visitation and funeral service. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Dawson with his family.

(Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Washburn United Methodist Church
Washburn, ND
Dec
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Washburn United Methodist Church
Washburn, ND
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Washburn United Methodist Church
Washburn, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathies to you and your family. Prayers!
Gearl & Karen Fenster
December 22, 2020
