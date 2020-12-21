Dawson Thomas Weiss, 14, rural Center, went to be with Jesus on Dec. 17, 2020. Funeral services for Dawson will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Washburn United Methodist Church, Washburn. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the church in Washburn and will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required for both the visitation and funeral service. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Dawson with his family.

(Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)