Dayton Nelson

On March 4, 2021, Dayton Nelson passed away at his home in North Ogden, Utah from a sudden illness. He was born to Edward C. Nelson (rancher) and Florence Irene Hendry (teacher) in Bismarck on May 7, 1936, as the younger of twin boys. He grew up on the family ranch near Hazen, attending several area schools where his mother was teaching, and graduated from Hebron High School. He attended Dickinson State Teachers College for one year, then taught at a country school for a year before enrolling at NDSU.

Graduation in 1958 as a civil engineer was followed by the start of his Forest Service career in Libby, Montana. He met his wife, Shannon Shea of Eureka, Montana, there and was married in 1962. The family moved on to Sandpoint, Idaho, where daughter Allison was born; Taos, New Mexico, where son Bradley was born; Billings, Montana; a great adventure in Kenya, Africa for two years; Billings again; Missoula, Montana; and he retired as an assistant regional engineer at Ogden, Utah, in 1996. Dayton was a registered professional engineer and licensed surveyor in several of those locations.

Dayton enjoyed his work very much and viewed each move as an opportunity for new adventures, challenges, and more great Forest Service friendships. His family felt the same way and benefited greatly from this lifestyle. Other interests through his life included developing a campground/RV park in Montana, obtaining his private pilot's license, serving as a CASA volunteer and many great hunting adventures along the way. During this COVID year, he greatly missed his weekly coffee group, a discussions group and retiree functions.

He is survived by his wife Shannon of North Ogden, Utah; daughter Allison (Jack) Boehler of Yuma, Arizona; son Bradley of Kaysville, Utah; grandson Zachary Boehler of Yuma, Arizona; twin brother Clayton of Great Falls, Montana; sister Sharon Huber of Hazen; brother James (Karen) of Dickinson; and twelve nieces and nephews and their families.

Services to be determined at a later date.