Dean Bieber

Dean F. Bieber, 74, passed away Jan. 12, 2022 in Bismarck.

A time of gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide. A private burial service will be Tuesday at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery.

Dean was born Nov. 16, 1947 to Fred W. Bieber and Vivian (Gustafson) Bieber in Mott.

He attended Mott public school, after which he spent two years in the Armed Services and in active duty in Vietnam. He worked for North Star auction & appraisal service prior to his retirement. Dean loved the western way of life and rodeo. He also had a keen eye for antiques and really enjoyed collecting.

Dean was preceded in death by his father, Fred, 1975, mother, Vivian, 2002 and his uncle Raymond Bieber, 2019.

Dean is survived by his wife Judi; one stepdaughter, Denise (Brad) Kesselring, St. Louis Park, Minn.; two stepsons, Shannon (Carmen) Wahl, Aurora, Colo. and Shad (Tammy) Wahl, Bismarck; brothers, Jim (Shirley), Herman, Bob, all of Jamestown; sister, Judy Fichtl (Ralph), Broken Arrow, Okla.; niece, Sarah Bieber (Eric Evenson) Moorhead, Minn.; nephew, Trevor Bieber (Kari), Golden Valley, Minn.; four step grandsons, two step granddaughters and six step great-grandchildren.

