Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dean Blotsky
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021

Dean Blotsky, 54, Mandan, died Dec. 31, 2021, at a Bismarck hospital surrounded by family.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, at First Lutheran Church, Mandan, with Pastor Phil Leer officiating. Cremation has taken place with visitation from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home in Mandan. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

To sign online guestbook and watch livestream of the funeral service please visit www.buehlerlarson.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
At Funeral Home
Jan
4
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
At Funeral Home
Jan
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
First Lutheran Church
Mandan, ND
Jan
5
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Lutheran Church
Mandan, ND
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.