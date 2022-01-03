Dean Blotsky, 54, Mandan, died Dec. 31, 2021, at a Bismarck hospital surrounded by family.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, at First Lutheran Church, Mandan, with Pastor Phil Leer officiating. Cremation has taken place with visitation from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home in Mandan. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

To sign online guestbook and watch livestream of the funeral service please visit www.buehlerlarson.com