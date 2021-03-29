Dean Frank

It pains me to admit it, but Dean Frank passed away. Everyone told me it would happen one day but that is simply not something I wanted to hear, much less experience. As a rancher he had some high-highs and low-lows but, he never complained, and he never asked why. Dean was a man of so much knowledge when it came to livestock, machinery and everything in between.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 421 Court St, Flasher, ND. Family will greet visitors starting 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, with a rosary/vigil at 7:30 p.m. at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Dean was born and raised a third generation North Dakota farm kid. He was the owner and operator of Franks 4U ranch in Shields. Having had a less than average life span, Dean did not live an average life. He traveled with his South Dakota friends, where and when he wanted to travel and laughed inappropriately at every chance. He learned what he wanted to learn, fixed what he wanted to fix and loved whom he wanted to love. He had a love that ran deep for rice krispies, angel food cake, red angus and anything with green paint. He took extreme pride in his five grandchildren who called him Papa Dean.

Dean truly wanted all his friends and family to know how much they all meant to him and how much he appreciated all the support through the years, especially towards the end. When days were tough friends and family always got him through.

Knowing Dean was a gift; he was truly remarkable and will never be forgotten. To know Dean was to love him.

