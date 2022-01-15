Menu
Deana Mack
1966 - 2022
BORN
1966
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Deana Mack

Deana Mack passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at the age of 55 after battling cancer in Fort Myers, Florida. Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Town Center Magnolia Room at the Pelican Preserve, 10561 Veneto Drive, Ft. Myers, FL 33913. A reception will follow the service in the Magnolia Room.

Services will also be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. A private interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Bismarck. A reception will take place at the Elks Lodge TR room in Bismarck from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 where you must be age 21 or older to attend.

Deana was born April 6, 1966 in Bismarck. She attended junior high where she participated in basketball, volleyball, track, cheerleading and student council. While in high school she continued participating in cheerleading and student council. These junior high and high school activities prepared her for being a leader in her life's pursuits. Deana graduated from Bismarck High School in 1984 and then from Bismarck State University with an AAS degree. Her early employment included working 12 years at the Eye Clinic of North Dakota as the office manager followed by 15 years at St. Alexius Heart and Lung Clinic as "CPC" business office manager; two years at Warford Orthodontist and was currently employed at Millennium Physicians Group as coding education supervisor in Florida.

Deana married Frank Mack on Jan. 21, 2004. They lived in Bismarck before moving to Florida in 2019.

Deana was devoted to her two sweet sons. From the moment they were born, they became her focus, her life. She never missed a sporting event or any activity they participated in. A large plaque in her home was a reminder to her loved ones…"I love you to the moon and back!" Frequent messages to her sons and husband included a song from her favorite artist, Rod Stewart – "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You." She also lived by the quote by Mick Jagger, "I don't look at the clouds of tomorrow through the sunshine of today."

Deana and Frank loved to travel and took Sam and Jack on many trips including Disney World, the Ruins of Mexico, coast of California, Washington D.C., Yellowstone and more. Deana loved the Missouri River and its sandbars in Bismarck. She loved any beach in Florida, especially Fort Myers Beach and sitting in her Bahama beach chair watching the sunset for the last two years. Her mother said, "She was the light of my life…I owe her a debt of gratitude just for being my beautiful daughter!" Many are blessed to have had Deana in their lives.

Deana is survived by her loving husband Frank Mack, Ft. Myers, Fla.; her sons Sam Markle and wife Erica (Martin) Markle; Jack Markle all from Fargo; sister Jolene (Shannon) Johnson of Bismarck; brother Vernon (Rachael) Newman of Lake Park, Minn.; mother, Janice Pierce and stepfather Les Pierce of Bismarck and four nephews and one niece. She continued to remain close to her "fellow" cheerleaders Faune, Michelle, Cheryl, and JoAnn.

Deana was preceded in death by her grandparents. In lieu of flowers please support the Metastatic Cancer Research Institute.

Share online at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com or www.hertzfuneralhomes.com.

The service in Bismarck will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page and a recording will be uploaded for viewing later.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Service
2:00p.m.
Town Center Magnolia Room at the Pelican Preserve
10561 Veneto Drive, Ft. Myers, FL
Feb
12
Service
1:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deanna was our neighbor for the years that Sam and Jack were in school. My son Jami spent lots of time at their house and loved ever minute of it. We missed them when they moved. She was a kind and loving person and the world is going to miss her. Our thoughts and prayers are sent to Sam and Jack and Frank.
Linda Rants
Friend
January 27, 2022
I am so sorry for the loss of Deana. She was a beautiful person inside and out.
Lori Doerr
January 25, 2022
Oh how sorry we feel to hear of this Frank. Our heart goes out to you and the boys. Take care.
Dennis Deb Scherr
Friend
January 18, 2022
I was very saddened to hear this news. I worked with Deana at St. Alexius all the time she was there and always enjoyed our conversations. We would run into each other at cross country meets and she talked a lot about her boys. She had an infectious smile and will be missed. Prayers to all her family. I am sorry for your loss.
Joy Krush
January 18, 2022
We are sorry to hear about the loss of your wife. Our thoughts and prayers for you and your boys.
Gerry & Mary Rudnick
Other
January 17, 2022
I am so sorry to hear that your wife passed away. I am sending my love and hugs to you. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Janet Schweitzer Pritchard
January 16, 2022
So sorry to see Deana was lost to cancer. I benefited from serving with her for many years under the St. Alexius mission. She was blessed with a beautiful smile and warm heart. She was always straight in her dealings. I enjoyed our visits over the years. Her sharing evidenced the love she had for family. May she be granted the peace we all seek. My prayers for Deana. Gary P Miller, St Alexius CEO, retired.
Gary P. Miller
Work
January 16, 2022
It was such sad news that I received yesterday about Deana's passing....I was very lucky to have Deana as a manager at my office for 12 years, she could do anything needed and always with a smile...she will be missed by many; God speed Deana
Dr. Henry Reichert
January 16, 2022
We are very sorry to hear of Deana´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Frank and your entire family.
Jane and Terry Cooper
Friend
January 15, 2022
Frank I'm so very sorry! Thoughts and prayers...
Tom Becker
January 15, 2022
