Deana Mack

Deana Mack passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at the age of 55 after battling cancer in Fort Myers, Florida. Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Town Center Magnolia Room at the Pelican Preserve, 10561 Veneto Drive, Ft. Myers, FL 33913. A reception will follow the service in the Magnolia Room.

Services will also be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. A private interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Bismarck. A reception will take place at the Elks Lodge TR room in Bismarck from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 where you must be age 21 or older to attend.

Deana was born April 6, 1966 in Bismarck. She attended junior high where she participated in basketball, volleyball, track, cheerleading and student council. While in high school she continued participating in cheerleading and student council. These junior high and high school activities prepared her for being a leader in her life's pursuits. Deana graduated from Bismarck High School in 1984 and then from Bismarck State University with an AAS degree. Her early employment included working 12 years at the Eye Clinic of North Dakota as the office manager followed by 15 years at St. Alexius Heart and Lung Clinic as "CPC" business office manager; two years at Warford Orthodontist and was currently employed at Millennium Physicians Group as coding education supervisor in Florida.

Deana married Frank Mack on Jan. 21, 2004. They lived in Bismarck before moving to Florida in 2019.

Deana was devoted to her two sweet sons. From the moment they were born, they became her focus, her life. She never missed a sporting event or any activity they participated in. A large plaque in her home was a reminder to her loved ones…"I love you to the moon and back!" Frequent messages to her sons and husband included a song from her favorite artist, Rod Stewart – "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You." She also lived by the quote by Mick Jagger, "I don't look at the clouds of tomorrow through the sunshine of today."

Deana and Frank loved to travel and took Sam and Jack on many trips including Disney World, the Ruins of Mexico, coast of California, Washington D.C., Yellowstone and more. Deana loved the Missouri River and its sandbars in Bismarck. She loved any beach in Florida, especially Fort Myers Beach and sitting in her Bahama beach chair watching the sunset for the last two years. Her mother said, "She was the light of my life…I owe her a debt of gratitude just for being my beautiful daughter!" Many are blessed to have had Deana in their lives.

Deana is survived by her loving husband Frank Mack, Ft. Myers, Fla.; her sons Sam Markle and wife Erica (Martin) Markle; Jack Markle all from Fargo; sister Jolene (Shannon) Johnson of Bismarck; brother Vernon (Rachael) Newman of Lake Park, Minn.; mother, Janice Pierce and stepfather Les Pierce of Bismarck and four nephews and one niece. She continued to remain close to her "fellow" cheerleaders Faune, Michelle, Cheryl, and JoAnn.

Deana was preceded in death by her grandparents. In lieu of flowers please support the Metastatic Cancer Research Institute.

Share online at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com or www.hertzfuneralhomes.com.

The service in Bismarck will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page and a recording will be uploaded for viewing later.