Debra "Deborah" Darlene Farrell, 65, went to the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021 due to complications from a stroke.

Deborah was born in Billings, Montana, to Joe and Darlene (Moon) Farrell on Nov. 21, 1955. Deborah attended schools in Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota, graduating from Bismarck High School in 1974. She attended North Dakota State University until her marriage and co-ownership of a local photo shop. Upon leaving the photo shop, Deborah moved to Minneapolis and worked for a photo shop in the city. She also worked in the secretarial pool at a large insurance firm in Minneapolis. Deborah returned to Bismarck in 2008 to assist in the care of her parents. While in Bismarck, Deborah worked for a staffing agency and volunteered at McCabe Methodist Church. Volunteering at McCabe included teaching Sunday School, cooking meals for the Yes Program and assisting in the church office when needed. Deborah also enjoyed the monthly meetings with the Red Hat Ladies.

Deborah had a number of hobbies, including reading, knitting, crocheting, pinochle and rescue animals. She loved to knit shawls for others. Deborah had a special love for animals, and enjoyed dog-sitting for her Pastor's dog, Gunner. She owned several rescue cats over the years and was quite attached to the cats.

Deborah is survived by her mother, Darlene Farrell; brother Daniel Farrell (Dorothy); nieces Jolene Ward (Keith) of Gulfport, Miss.; Jacqueline Campbell (Chis) of Ames, Iowa; goddaughter and niece Jessica Farrell of Goodyear, Ariz.; nephews Eric Fossen of California and James Farrell (Sara) of Glen Ullin. She is also survived by cousins Bill Linger (Donna) of Molt, Mont., and Jim Linger, with his friend, Pam, of Judith Gap, Mont. Deborah is also survived by grand-nieces Brooke, Grace and Clara and grand-nephews Joseph, Ben and Henry and several cousins in New York.

Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Joseph; sister, Kathleen (Katie) Housefield; brother-in-law, Glen Housefield; Aunt, Audrey Linger; Uncle, Roy Linger; cousin, Jeanne Linger; Aunt, Beth Ryan and Uncle, Bill Ryan.

Services for Deborah will be held at the McCabe Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with a lunch to follow at the Eagles Club.

In lieu of flowers, Deborah would appreciate donations to the Central Dakota Humane Society or to McCabe Methodist Church.

