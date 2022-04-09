Debra Geiger

MANDAN - Debra Geiger, 65, Mandan, died April 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Burial will be at the ND Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Parish Rosary/Vigil at 7:00 PM. There will not be a visitation at the church prior to the service.

Deb was born July 1, 1956, in Kansas City, MO, the oldest of four children to Darald and Loretta (Ballard) Hibdon. She grew up in Missouri, California, Colorado, and lastly North Dakota. Deb spent her teenage years in Manitou Springs, CO, where she graduated from high school. While in Colorado she worked at a horse stable guiding people on horseback tours through the mountains of Colorado. Deb also owned horses and could be found riding her horse from sun up to sun down.

She married the love of her life, Gerald Geiger, on November 9, 1974, in Fort Carson, CO. Together they had two children, Chad and Chris. Deb made sure that her boys were taken care of and that they felt the love that she had for them.

Deb enjoyed gardening, camping, sewing when winter came around, and so much more. Not only did she love doing things to make people happy, but she cared deeply about everyone. Deb could make conversation with anyone and loved to talk and tell stories. She always made people feel appreciated.

Deb loved taking care of kids and appreciated what a big impact she had on their childhood. Her love for children led her to become a Head Start teacher and she later realized she wanted her own childcare business. Through her childcare she connected with kids and always made sure they had a project or activity to do. Coming up with new ideas for the kids was her specialty. Deb had her own childcare for 15 years, making a big impact on many kids' lives.

Deb enjoyed having her grandchildren around her and experiencing the new things that they would learn. Deb was blessed with five grandchildren, and they were her whole world. She always made sure that they had whatever they needed.

In 2018, Deb wanted to visit her hometown of Manitou Springs, CO. Together Deb, Gerald, granddaughter McKenna, and their dog, Tucker, traveled to see all the great places that Deb grew up seeing and the places that she and Gerald lived. They visited her high school, places they lived, Pikes Peak mountain, Garden of the Gods, Denver Broncos Stadium, and so many more places. She insisted they needed to go to the stadium because she has always been a Denver Broncos fan.

Deb is survived by her husband, Gerald; sons: Chad and Chris; five grandchildren: McKenna, Calby, Trevin, Rowen, and Kypton; brothers: Marty and Mark Hibdon; and sister, Dawn.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents.