DeLainis D. Jochim

MANDAN - DeLainis D. Jochim, 88, Mandan, North Dakota, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at a local care center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Friday, April 22, 2022, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Todd Kreitinger officiating. Burial will be in St. Philomena Catholic Cemetery, Selfridge, North Dakota. Visitation is for 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 21, 2022, with a Rosary and Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 PM, at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Tail, Mandan. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the church.

DeLainis was born August 26, 1933, on the family farm east of McLaughlin, South Dakota to Frederick M. and Anna (Zimmerman) Hertel. When she was 2 years old, her mother passed away. She went to live with her grandparents: Jacob and Lydia Zimmerman in Mobridge, SD. She remained there until Grandfather, Jacob became ill. At that time, she returned to the farm home of her father and stepmother, Hildegard (Billigmeier-Dobler). She was raised along with her 19 siblings (9 full, five step and five half siblings)!

On January 15, 1952, she married Casimir Jochim in McIntosh, South Dakota. They began their life together in Selfridge, North Dakota area. Later, moving to the Black Hills area of South Dakota where Casimir worked for Homestake gold mine. They also owned and operated the Howdy Dowdy Nite Club in Central City, a well known dancing hot spot, from 1957 until 1960. They returned to Selfridge in 1960 and her life as a farm wife began. DeLainis and Casimir worked the farm from 1960-1979. When son Gary took over the farming in 1979, they moved into town. City life began with owning and operating the Wishing Well Bar and Steak House until retirement in 1983. In 2002, they moved to Mandan. DeLainis was an active member/volunteer of the Mandan Golden Age Club senior center where she and Casimir were crowned King and Queen in 2005.

Along with raising their four children, DeLainis also worked various jobs from teaching head start children, store clerk, school and senior center cook. She was an avid cat collector, on the farm live ones, in town trinkets. Her grandchildren enjoyed taking a count on each visit. Not sure anybody ever managed an accurate count. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, bowling, dancing, gardening, knitting, crocheting, sewing and baking goodies. The countless hours spent sewing meant a blanket or two for everyone in the family.

She is survived by her four children: Gary (Corrine) Jochim, Mandan, Anita (Pius) Johner, Mandan, Rita (Mike) Feist, Newcastle, Wyoming and Allen (Shelley) Jochim, Spearfish, South Dakota; two brothers: Martin, Lawrence; one half-brother, Tim Hertel; two brothers-in-law: Oscar (Geraldine) Jochim and Stanley (Anna Jane) Jochim; 11 grandchildren, Justin, Marvin, Tracy, Steven, Lisa, Randall, Jeffrey, Jill, Tina, William and Rita; 33 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

DeLainis was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years Casimir; her parents; five brothers: Leonard, Alfred, Raymond, Willie and Lester Hertel; three stepbrothers: Lloyd, Lemore and Leroy Dobler; four half-brothers, Harvey Sr., Rodney, Delray and Stanley Hertel; one sister; Hertha (Charles) Scott; two stepsisters: Jeanette Dobler-Jundt and Shirley Dobler-Jerry; one grandchild, Rebecca Jochim.

Funeral arrangements with DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota.